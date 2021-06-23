June 23, 2021 - 6:52pm
BPD officers get kudos from Le Roy resident for 1 a.m. tire change for citizen
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Le Roy, news, Batavia PD.
At about 1 a.m., a motorist was in need of some assistance at Main and Oak in Batavia and two Batavia police officers stopped to help change a tire -- Pete Flanagan and Jordan McGinnis.
Tom Wood, former chief for Le Roy, was driving past and couldn't stop for a picture but thought the officers deserved some recognition.
"With all the negativity around police officers, I thought I should share this," Wood said.
