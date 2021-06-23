Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 23, 2021 - 6:52pm

BPD officers get kudos from Le Roy resident for 1 a.m. tire change for citizen

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Le Roy, news, Batavia PD.

At about 1 a.m., a motorist was in need of some assistance at Main and Oak in Batavia and two Batavia police officers stopped to help change a tire -- Pete Flanagan and Jordan McGinnis.

Tom Wood, former chief for Le Roy, was driving past and couldn't stop for a picture but thought the officers deserved some recognition.

"With all the negativity around police officers, I thought I should share this," Wood said.

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button