Brothers from Batavia facing criminal charges related to string of burglaries

A pair of brothers from Batavia are suspects in a string of burglaries in Batavia and Stafford, including one who was stopped Thursday night on Washington Avenue and allegedly found in possession of a stolen handgun.

The handgun was allegedly taken in one of the burglaries and after the burglary, the serial number had been partially removed.

TeeSean T. Ayala, 19, of Walnut Street, Batavia, was reportedly driving the car stopped by Investigator Chris Parker on Thursday night on Washington Avenue. Parker recognized the vehicle as possibly linked to the string of burglaries.

The driver of the vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence on Washington Avenue -- by coincidence, the home of County Manager Jay Gsell -- and somebody in the vehicle threw the handgun out the window.

The appearance of a gun prompted a multi-patrol response from local law enforcement.

Ayala, a former standout basketball player at Batavia High School, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd, criminal possession a weapon, 3rd, unlawful possession of marijuana, and plate obstructed.

His brother, Malik Isiah Ayala, 27, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Malik Ayala is accused of being in possession of stolen property at Pawn King on Oct. 24 valued in excess of $3,000.

Chief Deputy Jerome Brewster said both arrests are the result of an investigation into burglaries that occurred in the City of Batavia, Town of Batavia, and Stafford.

In all, at least five burglaries are believed to be connected to the same suspects, Brewster said.

TeeSean Ayala was ordered held on $15,000 bail. Malik Ayala's bail was set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

Brewster said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.