Brush fire reported off of South Jackson Street, Batavia

A brush fire is reported off of South Jackson Street and South Swan Street in Batavia.

Dispatch has been asked to notify CSX and slow trains passing through the area.

South Jackson is being shut down.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: The city's fourth platoon is called to fire headquarters on Evans Street.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m.: City fire is picking up. CSX can go back to normal traffic.

Throughout the fire area were pieces of a toilet, as if it exploded. It's unclear if it's related to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.