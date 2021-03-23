Local Matters

March 23, 2021 - 3:16pm

Brush fire reported off of South Jackson Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, fire, batavia.

img_3676sjacksonfire.jpg

A brush fire is reported off of South Jackson Street and South Swan Street in Batavia.

Dispatch has been asked to notify CSX and slow trains passing through the area.

South Jackson is being shut down.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: The city's fourth platoon is called to fire headquarters on Evans Street.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m.: City fire is picking up. CSX can go back to normal traffic.

img_3679sjacksonfire.jpg

Throughout the fire area were pieces of a toilet, as if it exploded. It's unclear if it's related to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

