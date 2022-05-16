Local Matters

May 16, 2022 - 10:59pm

BSA honors its best at its spring show, now on display at Richmond

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Society of Artists, batavia, arts, news.

img_9677bsaopen.jpg

The Batavia Society of Artists' Member Spring Art Show opened last week at the Richmond Memorial Library's Gallery Room, 19 Ross St., Batavia.

The event included awarding the Virginia Carr-Mumford Scholarship to Ben Wilkins.

Submitted photos.

img_9680bsaopen.jpg

Richard Ellingham, 1st place and two honorable mentions.

img_9705bsaopen.jpg

Adrian Morris donated his painting to raffle off for the BSA.

img_9678bsaopen.jpg

Brian Kemp, 3rd Place

img_9702bsaopen.jpg

Julie Lambert, honorable mention

img_9694bsaopen.jpg

Nicole Greenbaum, honorable mention

img_9690bsaopen.jpg

David Burke, honorable mention

img_9685bsaopen.jpg

Julie Jensen, honorable mention

