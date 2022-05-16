May 16, 2022 - 10:59pm
BSA honors its best at its spring show, now on display at Richmond
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Society of Artists, batavia, arts, news.
The Batavia Society of Artists' Member Spring Art Show opened last week at the Richmond Memorial Library's Gallery Room, 19 Ross St., Batavia.
The event included awarding the Virginia Carr-Mumford Scholarship to Ben Wilkins.
Submitted photos.
Richard Ellingham, 1st place and two honorable mentions.
Adrian Morris donated his painting to raffle off for the BSA.
Brian Kemp, 3rd Place
Julie Lambert, honorable mention
Nicole Greenbaum, honorable mention
David Burke, honorable mention
Julie Jensen, honorable mention
