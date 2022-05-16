BSA honors its best at its spring show, now on display at Richmond

The Batavia Society of Artists' Member Spring Art Show opened last week at the Richmond Memorial Library's Gallery Room, 19 Ross St., Batavia.

The event included awarding the Virginia Carr-Mumford Scholarship to Ben Wilkins.

Submitted photos.

Richard Ellingham, 1st place and two honorable mentions.

Adrian Morris donated his painting to raffle off for the BSA.

Brian Kemp, 3rd Place

Julie Lambert, honorable mention

Nicole Greenbaum, honorable mention

David Burke, honorable mention

Julie Jensen, honorable mention