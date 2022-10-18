Budding sports announcer from Batavia given award by Buffalo broadcasters

Batavia High School graduate and former "voice of the Muckdogs" Griffin Della Penna has been recognized by the Buffalo Broadcasters Association with the annual BBA Russert Award.

The BBA recognizes an undergraduate or graduate student with a promising future in radio, television, digital media and/or social media with the annual Tim Russert Media Career Award. The awardees are given a $1,000 scholarship and are honored at the Hall of Fame dinner, which was this past weekend.

Della Penna is a Canisius student who has worked with the Buffalo Sabres and Bandits. He has worked on the Sabres website, including prospect updates, practice reports, and community events. He is also a Canisius College Athletics reporter.

He was a broadcaster for the Muckdogs during the first year the Muckdogs competed in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The BBA Russert Award went to two budding broadcasters who both aim for a career in Sports broadcasting.

Also honored was Sara Holland, a senior at the University at Buffalo.

Photo via social media.