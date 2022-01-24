Business owners again waiting for city to clear snow so customers can easily reach their shops

It's been a week and Mark Fanara, owner of High Voltage Tattoo at 110 W. Main St., Batavia, is feeling increasingly frustrated that nobody can park in front of his business because of the massive pile of snow in the very limited space available for parking at his location.

He said he's called the city's maintenance department twice and that his landlord called as well and was told the snow would be removed today.

Snow removal in front of city businesses is a perennial complaint of local shop owners, especially downtown where businesses often rely on the ability of customers to park along Main and walk into stores.

Dave Howe, Charles Men's Shop, said it is frustrating to have snow piled up or piling up, because it does hurt business, especially when the snowstorm comes on a holiday, as it did a week ago on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

"It's important for retail because bank clerks and school teachers and city workers all have the day off and it can be really busy for us," Howe said. "It's unfortunate because here we are generating tax money for the county, the state, and the city. But I get it. It's money. It'd budget. It's overtime."

The Batavian spoke with City Manager Racheal Tabeliski about the situation at High Voltage Tattoo before checking on the snowbanks downtown. As for High Voltage, she said, "It's on DPW's list and they will get to it as soon as they can."

She has yet to respond to a text message about the snowbanks along Main Street in the downtown area.

The snowbanks have been cleared from in front of City Hall.

A private service cleared the snow from in front of the YNGodess Shop.

The snowbank in front of the Masonic Temple building, the location of several businesses, including Charles Men's Shop.