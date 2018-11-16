Byron-Bergen students participate in annual Turkey Trot

Press release:

One hundred and twenty-seven students were joined by family, faculty, and staff in Byron-Bergen School's the Fourth Annual Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot is an initiative, started by the Health and Wellness Committee, to promote physical fitness and healthy lifestyles. The non-competitive run/walk kicked off in a flurry of excitement on Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. behind the Elementary School. The brisk evening was ideal for outdoor activity and, though the sky was overcast, no rain fell.

“The students love this event,” said Elementary School Physical Education teacher and event organizer Danielle Carson. “I hope that this experience will inspire them to get outside more often to hike, bike, or just run around.”

From the starting line behind the four-square court, participants followed the one-mile course through the wooded cross-country trail, along the soccer stadium, over to the high ropes course, and back to the four-square court finish line.

The buildings and grounds crew had prepared the forest section of the course by marking roots, stones, and other tripping hazards with orange paint.

The orange markers were not the only splash of color. Orange, yellow, and brown leaves provided a vivid backdrop as the participants followed the well-worn path through the woods.

“Planning the Turkey Trot at the height of the fall foliage creates a unique experience for our students and their families,” said Elementary Principal Brian Meister. “It’s a chance to get outside and exercise, but it is also a chance to appreciate the beautiful natural resources we have on campus.”

After the trot, students and families gathered in the cafetorium with lots of smiles and rosy cheeks for a healthy snack.

The Turkey Trot is also the non-official kick-off to the District’s Holiday Community Service project. Annually, the District partners with community organizations to collect toys, clothing, wrapping supplies, and – in 2017 – more than 1,200 nonperishable food items. This year’s Turkey Trot participants started it off on the right foot by donating more than 100 nonperishable food items.