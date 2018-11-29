Local Matters

November 29, 2018 - 7:12pm

Byron girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, crime, byron, notify.

A 14-year-old Byron girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier today has been located safe, according to Sheriff Bill Sheron.

He said more information will be released soon.

The 22-year-old man,  Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, suspected of taking her away from a location on West Bergen Road, Byron, has also been located.

UPDATE: The girl and Torres-Acevedo were located in Mansfield, Pa., by Pennsylvania state police. Torres-Acevedo was taken into custody on a warrant and is being held pending extradition. The girl is returning to Genesee County. 

Assisting in the investigation, The New York State Police and U.S. Secret Service. Additional charges are pending.

 

