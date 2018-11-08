Caller at Walmart reports he was threatened over his Trump bumper sticker

A caller in the Walmart parking lot reports that he was threatened because of his Trump bumper sticker.

He claims it was a threat of physical violence.

A trooper and deputy dispatched.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: A trooper interviewed all parties involved. No arrest. A woman with a male made an anti-Trump statement to the man with a Trump bumper sticker on his truck. He said something back. It escalated from there but didn't become physical. Both the trooper and deputy on scene couldn't recall a prior incident in the Trump Era of threats over a bumper sticker, though the trooper recalled a Trump supporter in 2016 getting slushies dumped on his car and an anti-Trump note being left.