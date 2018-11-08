Caller at Walmart reports he was threatened over his Trump bumper sticker
A caller in the Walmart parking lot reports that he was threatened because of his Trump bumper sticker.
He claims it was a threat of physical violence.
A trooper and deputy dispatched.
UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: A trooper interviewed all parties involved. No arrest. A woman with a male made an anti-Trump statement to the man with a Trump bumper sticker on his truck. He said something back. It escalated from there but didn't become physical. Both the trooper and deputy on scene couldn't recall a prior incident in the Trump Era of threats over a bumper sticker, though the trooper recalled a Trump supporter in 2016 getting slushies dumped on his car and an anti-Trump note being left.
C.mon, folks.... voice your opinions if you want (whether via bumper sticker or vocally), but fighting, even verbally, gets us nowhere. Don't like who is in office? Vote them out. If that does not work - TRY AGAIN.
