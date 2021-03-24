Local Matters

March 24, 2021 - 9:38pm

Caller reports explosion and flames at a location on Stanley Place in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, Le Roy.

A caller reports hearing an explosion and seeing flames at a residence, or behind a residence, on Stanley Place near Wolcott in Le Roy.

A first responder reports seeing a lot of smoke but no flames.

Le Roy Fire dispatched along with law enforcement.

UPDATE 9:42 p.m.: The assignment is being held to Le Roy Ladder 65, which can proceed non-emergency.

UPDATE 9:44 p.m.: Le Roy 65 can go back in service.

