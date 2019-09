A car fire is reported at 11 Garfield Ave., Batavia.

The car is in a garage.

The garage is not attached to a house.

City Fire responding.

UPDATE 8:39 p.m.: A second alarm is sounded. Alexander's Fast Team requested to the scene. Town of Batavia to standby in headquarters.

UPDATE 8:42 p.m.: Town of Batavia now requested to the scene.