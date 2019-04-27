Local Matters

April 27, 2019 - 4:25pm

Car fire near railroad tracks in Corfu

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, corfu.

A car fire is reported near the railroad tracks on Snipery Road, Corfu.

An initial report said a train was coming and there was a request to contact the train company.

The car is fully involved.

Law enforcement requested to the scene.

An ambulance requested to the scene. A person may have some burns.

UPDATE 5:06 p.m.: According to a trooper and a firefighter at the scene, a woman set her own Jeep on fire about 35 yards from the railroad tracks. A train passed by but there was no hazard posed to it since the burning vehicle was far enough away. The woman had soot on her and may have inhaled smoke; it is unknown if she suffered burns. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

