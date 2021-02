A car has reportedly hit a tree in the area of 6209 Knowlsville Road, Alabama.

Injuries are reported.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.: There is one occupant, with an arm injury.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: Oakfield Fire also responding.

UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: Traffic is not blocked. The patient also has complaints of pain in his neck and back.