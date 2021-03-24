Local Matters

March 24, 2021 - 4:44pm

Car vs. tractor-trailer accident reported on the Thruway in East Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, thruway.

A car vs. tractor-trailer accident is reported in the eastbound lane of the Thruway in the area of mile marker 400.9.

One minor injury reported.

Pembroke Fire and East Pembroke fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: East Pembroke fire is back in service.

UPDATE 4:59 p.m.: State Police are also pursuing a fleeing subject in the westbound lane at about 60 mph. The pursuit just passed the accident scene.

