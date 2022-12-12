Cardboard boxes on fire at Koolatron in Batavia

A cardboard box fire was reported at Koolatron, 4330 Commerce Drive, Batavia, shortly after 7 p.m.

Town of Batavia Fire was dispatched.

Multiple employees reported boxes on fire and a dispatcher could hear the building's alarm sounding in the background.

The building was evacuated. The sprinklers were activated.

Elba Fire dispatched mutual aid.

City Fire asked to cover Town of Batavia calls, if any.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Stafford and East Pembroke asked to have crews standby in quarters.