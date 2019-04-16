Car's crash into house on Route 98 under investigation

Sheriff's deputies are investigating an accident on Route 98 yesterday that may have begun as a rolling domestic argument and sent both the driver and his passenger to the hospital after the 2014 Chevy Cruze they were in struck a vacant house at 7889 Oak Orchard Road, Batavia.

Possible charges are pending.

Injured were Rodney J. Harmon Jr., of Elba, and Josette M. Harmon, also from Elba.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Harmon was driving the Cruze southbound on Route 98 at 3:16 p.m. when the car suddenly crossed the center line, crossed over the northbound lane, over the shoulder and into the yard of the vacant house before slamming into the structure.

The structure is owned by Offhaus Farms.

The Cruze sustained heavy front-end damage.

Rodney Harmon was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy EMS. Josette Harmon was taken first to UMMC by Mercy EMS and later transferred to Strong due to the nature of her injuries.

A conclusion on the cause of the crash is considered undetermined pending further investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by Sgt. Andrew Hale, Sgt. James Diehl, Deputy Travis DeMuth, Deputy Jeremy McClellan, and Deputy James Stack. Assisting at the scene were volunteers from the Town of Batavia Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Emergency Management, and Dan's Tire and Auto Service.

(Initial Report)

Reader Submitted Photos.