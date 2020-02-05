Cause of fire at North Street residence this morning under investigation

Press release:

At 4:56 a.m. today, Feb. 5, the City of Batavia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential fire at located at 216 North St. First arriving fire units were on-scene at 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire involving the front porch of the home extending to the exterior siding. Responding crews made an aggressive attack and were able to confine and contain the fire to the exterior of the home and the situation was called under control by command at 5:07 am.

While the fire was contained to the exterior of the residence, two vehicles located in the driveway along the home received significant damage due to the intensity of the fire.

At this time the City of Batavia’s Fire Investigation team is investigating the fire to determine the origin and cause. Presently, the fire does not appear to be incendiary in nature.

Once a determination has been made, we will be providing an additional media release with further information.

City fire was assisted at the scene by the City of Batavia Police with additional support provided by the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch.