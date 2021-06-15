Cecere resigns from City Schools board

Citing increased work and personal commitments, Peter Cecere has resigned his seat on the Batavia City School District Board of Trustees.

Board President Alice Ann Benedict read Cecere's resignation letter before the board voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

Cecere said he came to the decision after many hours of deep thought.

"These many years I have been involved have been very, very rewarding," Cecere said. "It seems like 2013 was just a few minutes ago. I have enjoyed serving the parents, teachers, and administrators of this vibrant community. But most importantly I have enjoyed being an advocate for the incredible children of this district."

Before the vote, Cecere thanked his fellow board members for their friendship during his time on the board and said increased work commitments along with his desire to spend more time coaching soccer contributed to his decision to resign.

He said he felt to remain on the board he needed to give it his full commitment and with these changes in his life, that was no longer possible.

Photo: Screen capture from video of last night's meeting. Superintendent Anibal Solar presented Cecere with a certificate and a framed collection of drawings of the district schools.