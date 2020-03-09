'Celebrate success' State economic development director tells GCEDC annual meeting attendees

In terms of economic development, Genesee County has a lot to crow about, Ryan Silva, executive director of the New York State Economic Development Council, told the audience at Batavia Downs on Friday for the annual meeting luncheon of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

And crow county leaders should, he said.

The county has eight shovel-ready business parks that are already home to 37 businesses generating $809 million in economic output.

"That's staggering," Silva said. "That's great, but we need more."

When those eight parks -- including WNY STAMP, which does not yet have its first tenant -- are at capacity, he said, the economic output will double to $1.6 billion.

Getting those parks to capacity means putting more effort into increasing the local housing stock, of making Downtown a more attractive place to live, work, and play, to help capture those younger residents who might otherwise move away.

"Of course, the cost of doing business is one of the things that is a challenge for New York but that is why we have incentive programs," Silva said. "We want to offset the high cost of doing business, but then the next thing we want to talk about is workforce.

"When companies look at our region, they want to know that they can staff up in the first 12 months and have enough workers in 18 months. The more we do to partner with elementary schools, the more we can keep those future workers here."

Success means knowing what you're good at and building on those strengths.

"Genesee County is good at manufacturing, good at distribution, and good at agriculture," Silva said. "That economic cluster is an engine that drives the region."

Economic development is a risk, he noted. There are successes and failures along the way -- more successes but the failures often get more public attention, so local economic growth advocates should celebrate their accomplishments.

"Be proud of the work you're doing," he said. “It’s important for those who are naysayers out there for them to hear the good things that are happening in Genesee County.”

Theresa Bresten, VP and treasurer at HP Hood, one GCEDC's economic development success stories, accepts the 2020 Economic Development Partner of the Year Award.

Hood has hired 250 workers and is looking for 50 more. It's also recently purchased more land in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park in Batavia with an eye toward future expansion. The core of the current plant was built by PepsiCo/Müller Dairy. Presenting the award was Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelly Stein.

State Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer was congratulated on his retirement in 11 months from elective office after 12 years in the state Legislature with a silver-plated shovel. Ranzenhofer is widely credited with providing key political support to helping get WNY STAMP shovel ready.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley spoke to the burden New York politicians place on the business community and emphasized the need for economic development efforts to overcome those liabilities.

"While the challenges we face in New York are numerous and the focus of many state lawmakers involves enriching Downstate and New York City, Genesee County and Western New York have the potential to be the economic hub of Upstate New York," Hawley said. "Our diverse economy coupled with strong leadership and achievable solutions will continue to propel us forward."

GCEDC CEO Steve Hyde.