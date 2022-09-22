Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 22, 2022 - 5:59pm

Chamber's ag tour highlights mucklands, onion production in Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in mucklands, news, agriculture, Decision Makers Ag Tour.

agtour2022.jpg

This year's Decision Makers Agriculture Tour hosted by Chamber of Commerce focused on one of the wonders of Genesee County, the mucklands and  the onions those fields produce.

"We got to see the Big O onion facility and it was beautiful, a really high-tech way of processing onions," said Tom Turnbull, interim president of the Chamber. "It's just amazing. Every time I come on one of these tours, the technology that goes into producing our food in this county is amazing."

As Turnbull and tour participants stood on the black soil of the mucklands on a cloudless afternoon near rows of onions waiting to be harvested, he marveled at unique enterprise.

"Seeing what the muckland is and the history, which I really didn't know the full story, about what is strange swamp land that's high in nutrients, and there's only a finite amount of in the country," Turnbull said. "It's just fascinating."

For The Batavian's previous coverage of the mucklands and onion production, click here.

Photos by Howard Owens

agtour2022-2.jpg

agtour2022-3.jpg

agtour2022-4.jpg

agtour2022-5.jpg

agtour2022-6.jpg

agtour2022-7.jpg

agtour2022-8.jpg

agtour2022-9.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break