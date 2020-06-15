Chicken coop fire reported in Bethany

A caller reports hearing a loud boom and can now see smoke and flames near a barn in the area of 10740 Transit Road, Bethany.

A second caller reports a chicken coop is on fire.

A responder reports seeing a lot of smoke as he approaches.

Bethany fire responding. The chief has asked for a second alarm. The location is south of Sparks Road.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 5:52 p.m.: Alexander, the city's FAST team, Le Roy, Town of Batavia, Pavilion and Stafford are responding as mutual aid. Town of Batavia is also having a crew stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 5:56 p.m.: The city's FAST team is cancelled per Bethany command, so is Town of Batavia Ladder #22 to the scene.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m.: Fire Police are on scene to control/direct traffic. Mutual aid is also on the road responding from Attica and Wyoming.

UPDATE 6:01 p.m.: Genesee County Sheriff's deputies are on scene.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m.: Fire is under control. Responding tankers can continue non-emergency.