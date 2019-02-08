Chimney fire reported on Warsaw Road, Le Roy

A chimney fire is reported at 9420 Warsaw Road, Le Roy.

Le Roy fire along with Bergen dispatched. City of Batavia Fast Team requested to the scene.

The house is charged with smoke and there's fire in the ceiling, according to a chief on scene.

UPDATE 4:29 p.m.: City fire first platoon requested to headquarters.

UPDATE 4:36 p.m.: The fire appears to be out. Checking for extension.

UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Bergen can go back in service.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: Le Roy back in service.