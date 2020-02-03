Chris Jacobs releases first radio ad

Press release:

The campaign of Republican Chris Jacobs launched its first ad today laying out the stakes in the upcoming April 28th special election.

“This race is a clear contrast between Nate McMurray who opposes the President’s border wall, supports Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All scheme and wants to impose a socialist agenda versus Chris Jacobs, a conservative who will support the Trump agenda, end sanctuary cities and defend New Yorkers from a government takeover of healthcare,” spokesman Christian Chase said. “Conservatives can send Nancy Pelosi a message and Donald Trump a conservative ally on April 28th.”

The ad:

ANNOUNCER: Immigration, healthcare, taxes. Three big issues, three big differences in the special election for Congress.

Chris Jacobs stands with President Trump… while Nate McMurray wants to impose the socialist agenda.

Chris Jacobs and Trump will finish building the wall and end sanctuary cities.

Nate McMurray opposes the wall and supports amnesty.

McMurray supports Bernie Sanders socialist Medicare for All Scheme that will take away your health insurance…

Chris Jacobs says no way. Keep your plan, keep your doctor, protect Medicare.

McMurray’s already raised taxes … and voted himself a pay raise.

Chris Jacobs stands strong with President Trump. He’s for the Trump tax cuts, dead set against the socialist schemes.

Chris Jacobs is conservative, he’s on President Trump’s team.

On April 28th send Nancy Pelosi a message and Donald Trump a conservative ally. Vote Chris Jacobs for Congress.

JACOBS: I’m Chris Jacobs, candidate for Congress, and I approve this message.

ANNOUNCER: Paid for by Jacobs for Congress.