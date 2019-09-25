City Fire releases results of several fire investigations

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department’s origin and cause team under the command of Captain Martin Hinz has determined through a systematic process of comparison examination, reconstruction of the fire scene, witness statements and a detailed examination of fire debris the cause of the following incidents:

July 4, 2019, 13 Hutchins Street, Under investigation

August 26, 2019, 337 Bank Street, Accidental, cooking related

August 31, 2019, 18 East Avenue, Accidental, electrical

September 17, 2019, 511 Ellicott Street, Accidental, cooking related

September 18, 2019, 11 Garfield Avenue, Accidental, mechanical failure

September 23, 2019, 1 City Center (Island Hawaiian Grill), Accidental, spontaneous combustion

Chief Stefano Napolitano commends Captain Hinz and the other members of the investigation team for their dedication and diligence in determining the origin and cause of these fires. The process of investigating is never easy, however, it is imperative that a determination is made so as to bring closure as well as enhance the possibility of not repeating the cause if possible.

The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted in part by City of Batavia Police and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control