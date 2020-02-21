City firefighters unveil drop box for U.S. flags retired from use

Press release:

IAFF Local 896 Batavia City Firefighters are proud to announce a safe and secure drop box to retire U.S. flags in our community. Firefighters have partnered with the Veness Strollo VFW Post 1602 to ensure a dignified retirement on flag day. Residents are encouraged to bring their retired U.S. flags to the firehouse drop box where firefighters will, on a weekly basis empty the container, properly fold flags, and prepare them for delivery to the VFW on Edwards St.

The idea of providing a U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box for our community was brought up after seeing other municipalities purchase containers for proper flag retirement. Many other military organizations, along with the VFW, collect and retire U.S. flags. We are just providing an additional central location for the community to respectfully retire their U.S. flags. Since early January our community has brought in more than 40 flags for proper retirement, thank you!

Special thanks to Kristina at the Genesee County sign shop for the professional wrap and graphics on the flag container. Our temporary install of the container was made possible by firefighters of the 1st platoon with plans to permanently install in the Spring with assistance from City DPW.