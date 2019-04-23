City to study whether to expand Falleti Ice Arena

A second ice rink adjacent to Falleti Ice Arena might make Batavia a more attractive location for hockey tournaments but rather than just build it and see if they will come, the City Council is poised to approve hiring a consultant to do a feasibility study.

The cost of the study is $55,000, with $50,000 covered by a Community Development Block Grant approved specifically for this purpose and $5,000 (the 10 percent match requirement of the grant) coming from private donations.

Public Works Director Matt Worth said the study will look at whether a second rink really would be a draw and also whether the addition to Falleti should be a multi-purpose facility so it could be used for other sporting events such as indoor soccer in the winter.

A feasibility study would balance the cost of the addition against the potential economic impact of an upgraded facility.

Worth said the study should be completed by the end of the year.