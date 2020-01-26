Local Matters

January 26, 2020 - 9:37am

City working water main break on Pearl Street

posted by Howard B. Owens in water main, infrastructure, news, batavia.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department is on location of a water main break in front of 185 Pearl St. The water will be turned off on Pearl Street from 100 Pearl to the western City line.

We appreciate your understanding while this repair is being made. City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Water service has been restored.

