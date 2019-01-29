January 29, 2019 - 4:27pm
Closings announced for the next three days
- Due to the predicted inclement weather, GCASA’s Batavia and Albion offices will be closed, Wednesday, January 30th. Crisis Services will be available at 585-815-1800.
- All afternoon and evening activities in Batavia City Schools are canceled today. Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm.
- Classic Optical will be closed at 4 p.m. & closed Wednesday
- Alexander Central School
- Byron-Bergen Central School District
- Elba Central School District
- Notre Dame High School
- Pavilion Central School District
- Pembroke Central School District
- The Richmond Memorial Library will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until the travel advisory is lifted for Genesee County.
- The GriefShare meeting scheduled to take place at Northgate Free Methodist Church has been canceled
- Northgate Free Methodist Church and Arbor House (South Campus) are closing and canceling all activities for the remainder of Tuesday 1/29/19, Wednesday 1/30/19 and Thursday 1/31/19.
- The Salvation Army store on Jackson Street will be closed Wednesday; it may possibly be closed on Thursday.
