Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 17, 2022 - 8:55am

Closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 17

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

Due to weather conditions, the following closures and cancellations have been announced for today:

  • Casella Waste Systems: Regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickups for today have been canceled.  Pickups for the remainder of the week have been pushed back one day.
  • Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic is closed.
  • Jerome Center Lab and X-ray in Batavia is closed today
  • Village Physical Therapy & Fitness (all locations) will be closed today. Staff will be in touch with any clients who had appointments to reschedule. 
  • Foxprowl is closed.

Send cancellations and closures to [email protected].

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2022

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button