January 17, 2022 - 8:55am
Closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 17
Due to weather conditions, the following closures and cancellations have been announced for today:
- Casella Waste Systems: Regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickups for today have been canceled. Pickups for the remainder of the week have been pushed back one day.
- Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic is closed.
- Jerome Center Lab and X-ray in Batavia is closed today
- Village Physical Therapy & Fitness (all locations) will be closed today. Staff will be in touch with any clients who had appointments to reschedule.
- Foxprowl is closed.
Send cancellations and closures to [email protected].
Recent comments