Closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 17

Due to weather conditions, the following closures and cancellations have been announced for today:

Casella Waste Systems: Regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickups for today have been canceled. Pickups for the remainder of the week have been pushed back one day.

Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic is closed.

Jerome Center Lab and X-ray in Batavia is closed today

Village Physical Therapy & Fitness (all locations) will be closed today. Staff will be in touch with any clients who had appointments to reschedule.

Foxprowl is closed.

Send cancellations and closures to [email protected].