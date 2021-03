Coach Stehlar gets 100th career win for O-A

Oakfield-Alabama beat Holley 72-37 on Monday to give Head Coach Ryan Stehlar his 100th career win.

Kaden Cusmano scored 24 points to lead the Hornets. Travis Wiedrich scored 16 points and Gaige Armbrewster scored nine.

Also in boys basketball

Attica beat Notre Dame 64-54

Byron-Bergen beat Elba 66-54

Wheatland beat Alexander 37-35

Batavia beat Olympia 70-42

Photo by Kristin Smith.