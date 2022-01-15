Local Matters

January 15, 2022 - 6:45pm

Cold and snow expected into Monday night

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

It's cold tonight -- a wind chill advisory is in effect -- and snow, up to 19 inches possible, is expected starting tomorrow night, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind chill could make temperatures outside feel 15 degrees below zero.

As for the possible snowstorm, a warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m., Monday, with from 12 to 19 inches of snow accumulating possible. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph on Monday.

The weather service advises travel could be difficult to impossible.

The dangers of the wind child include possible hypothermia unless precautions are taken.

