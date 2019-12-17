Cold and snow expected over next 24 hours
A low-pressure zone will pass over Genesee County tonight and into tomorrow bringing persistent snow and temperatures between zero and 10 degrees, according to Accuweather.
During snowfall and squalls, whiteout conditions could persist. Travel could be treacherous.
The National Weather Service forecast:
Tonight: Scattered snow showers before 1a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday: Snow showers likely before 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m. Temperature falling to around 15 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.