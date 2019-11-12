Concert koozie at Batavia Downs raises $4K for Make-A-Wish

Press release:

Leaders from Batavia Downs Gaming presented a check today to Western New York Make A Wish for revenue generated from the sale of koozies during this past summer’s concert series.

“Batavia Downs is happy to partner with Make A Wish," said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “We will expand on our partnership next year with a new chair rental program for our concert series where additional monies will be generated for Make A Wish.”

Revenues for koozie sales this summer were $4,000.

“We are thankful to Batavia Downs for the opportunity to sell koozies at this past year’s concert series,” said Ben Marchione, regional director of Western New York Make A Wish. “We were fortunate to meet so many families who have been touched by Make A Wish and we look forward to partnering with Batavia Downs on new projects next summer.”

The new chair rental program will begin with the first Rockin’ the Downs Concert series event slated for late June 2020.