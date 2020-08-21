Construction begins on affordable apartment complex that will include space for homeless veterans

Demolition on a group of homes and businesses on East Main Street began on this way to make a 55-unit, four-story apartment building to be known as Liberty Square.

The construction is being led by Home Leasing, LLC, of Rochester, which specializes in providing low-income housing in the Finger Lakes region.

Twenty-eight of the apartments will be set aside for homeless veterans with the remainder designated as affordable for lower-income residents.

The properties are at 552, 554, and 556 East Main St., Batavia.

The total cost of the development is expected to exceed $12 million.

There will be 39 one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedrooms targeting people with a household income of 60 percent of the area's median income.

Eagle Star Homes, a group serving veterans, is partnering with Home Leasing.

Amenities include a community room, fitness center, on-site laundry, raised garden beds, laptops for resident's use, and private outdoor space with every apartment. Rent will include all utilities. There will be an on-site "community leader" 24/7.

NYS Homes and Community Renewal is assisting with the project but attempts this afternoon to find out from various sources the amount of that assistance were unsuccessful. We were told there would be a press release with more information about the project next week.

Rendering of what the complex is expected to look like when completed.