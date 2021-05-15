Construction trailer burns to ground in second fire at same location on Liberty Street

Video Sponsor

For the second time in seven months, a fire has been extinquished at the site of an apparently unoccupied construction trailer on Liberty Street in the City of Batavia.

This time, City firefighters saw the smoke filling the sky east of their fire hall and were en route before the call was dispatched.

The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

Because the fire is suspicious in nature, Sgt. Marc Lawrence said there will be an investigation to see if any criminal activity is associated with the fire.

Previously: Brush fire on Liberty Street under investigation

Photo submitted by Tristine Vanice.

Photo submitted by Frank Capuano.

Photo submitted by Frank Capuano.

Photo submitted by Chris Crocker.