Corn stalk fire reported in Oakfield

Cornstalks in a field are reportedly on fire behind 39 Farnsworth Ave., Oakfield.

Oakfield fire, which had been assisting with the incident in Alabama, is responding to the field fire.

Mutual aid from Elba requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m. The fire is being driven by the wind toward South Pearl. Responders are looking for best access point. One responder "we can get this."

UPDATE 11:08 a.m.: Elba can go back in service.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: Elba requested back to the scene emergency mode. There's a flare-up behind a house. "It's getting out of control on us."

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.: A brush truck from Town of Batavia requested to the scene. Also, a local farmer is requested to the scene. "We may have to destroy some of his corn."

UPDATE 11:24 a.m.: "A lot of the fire is knocked down in the field."