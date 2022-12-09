Local Matters

December 9, 2022 - 11:13pm

Country artist Claudia Hoyser stops in Batavia to promote her special whiskey blend

posted by Howard B. Owens in Claudia Hoyser, Mr. Wine & Liquor, batavia, news, music, arts, entertainment.

Country music recording artist Claudia Hoyser, pictured left above with WBTA's Nici "Noir" Johnson, was at Mr. Wine & Liquor in Batavia on Friday evening to promote her coffee-whiskey blend, Drunken Bean Whiskey, during a special event at the store that included tastings of a variety of wine and spirits.

WBTA was on site for a live broadcast during the event.

Hoyser released a music video three months ago that was partially filmed at farms in Genesee County.

Photos by Howard Owens

