December 9, 2022 - 11:13pm
Country artist Claudia Hoyser stops in Batavia to promote her special whiskey blend
posted by Howard B. Owens in Claudia Hoyser, Mr. Wine & Liquor, batavia, news, music, arts, entertainment.
Country music recording artist Claudia Hoyser, pictured left above with WBTA's Nici "Noir" Johnson, was at Mr. Wine & Liquor in Batavia on Friday evening to promote her coffee-whiskey blend, Drunken Bean Whiskey, during a special event at the store that included tastings of a variety of wine and spirits.
WBTA was on site for a live broadcast during the event.
Hoyser released a music video three months ago that was partially filmed at farms in Genesee County.
Photos by Howard Owens
