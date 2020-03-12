County Health Department releases statement after detection of COVID-19 case in Monroe County

Press release:

“In response to Monroe County releasing a travel-related positive case of COVID-19, we want to assure Genesee and Orleans county residents that our health departments are continuing efforts to be prepared and ready for action when COVID-19 is diagnosed in one of our residents,” said Paul Pettit, director, Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments.

“It has been determined there is no indication of community transmission in the Monroe County case. We currently have one person under precautionary quarantine and (that person) is not displaying signs of illness. Our responsibility in this outbreak is fourfold: 1. To prepare and be ready. 2. Detect, protect and treat. 3. Reduce transmission and, 4. Innovate and learn.”

“Our departments have been preparing for events such as this, Pettit said. "We are diligently in conversation with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updated guidance.

"As we move forward with this outbreak we will be working with those returning from travel from Level 3 and Level 2 Travel Health Notice Countries as well as those who may have contact with someone who traveled and are displaying symptoms.

"We encourage residents to remain calm; be prepared by making sure you have supplies on hand, including a thermometer, fever-reducing over-the-counter medication, such as ibuprofen; and listen to factual reports from the CDC, NYSDOH, and Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments."

You can also call the NYS toll-free Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or visit this Genesee County website.

It is important for everyone to be aware of how they can reduce transmission, not just for COVID- 19, but other respiratory-related illnesses, such as the flu.

For the majority of individuals infected with COVID-19, they will have mild symptoms, however for those at risk, such as older people or those with underlying health issues such as heart, lung, diabetes, etc. they are at a higher risk of potentially life-threatening symptoms.

Limiting exposure to large group events and staying home when unwell are important steps. Organizations should start planning how they will meet the needs of their constituents if there is community transmission in our counties.

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses, including the flu (influenza), which is currently widespread: