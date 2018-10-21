County legislature chair asks voters to support four-year terms

Statement from Genesee County Legislature Chairman Bob Bausch:

November 6th is Election Day. On the ballot is a proposal to change the term of office for county legislators from two to four years. This proposal is widely supported and now the voters are being asked for their support.

In 1967, the voters of Genesee County approved a change in the format of county government from a Board of Supervisors to a County Legislature. The term of office for the legislators was set at two years to mirror the terms of town supervisors, village mayors, town council and village board members as well as other locally elected officials.

In the last 51 years much has changed including extending the terms for many locally elected officials from two to four years. This is due to the breadth of issues and the complexity of local government; plus ever expanding mandates from state and federal governments. During this time, county legislators’ terms have remained at two years to the detriment of the county.

A few examples of the changes in county government over the last 50-plus years would be the addition of Genesee Community College, the Public Defender Office, the Genesee County Parks, the Medicaid program, Office for the Aging, countywide water program, plus numerous other programs that were initiated locally but more often mandated by the state.

During this same period, the county government budget has expanded from $9 to $158 million. Further complicating county finances is the state’s imposed property tax cap with severe penalties to counties if they exceed the tax cap.

The size and complexity of county government creates many challenges for legislators and a two-year term is not adequate to become an effective legislator. Many towns and villages have acknowledged this problem and voters have approved lengthening terms to four years. To become reasonably proficient on county issues is barely possible in two years as any newly elected legislator can attest.

An issue that all governments are facing is finding local candidates for public offices. During the past election cycles for the nine legislative seats, on average only one district seat was contested in either a primary or general election. There are many reasons fewer citizens choose not to seek elected office; the requirement to campaign every two years is among those reasons.

The proposal, if approved by the voters, would authorize staggered four-year terms, i.e.: four legislator districts would be up in one year, and two years later the other five districts would be up for election. This would allow better continuity on the legislature. Also, minority political parties and other interested organizations would be better able to concentrate their efforts.

The county legislature commissioned two countywide studies of the issue over the years, with bipartisan groups recommending an increase in term length to four years. Now it is up to the Genesee County voters, so please give this proposal your serious consideration. The proposal will appear on the back of the paper ballot on Election Day.