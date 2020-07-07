July 7, 2020 - 4:11pm
COVID-19: No new cases in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 228 positive cases.
- One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 267 positive cases.
- One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Seven of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
There are four people in mandatory isolation in Genesee County.