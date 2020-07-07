COVID-19: No new cases in Genesee County

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 228 positive cases. One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. No individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 267 positive cases. One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Seven of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.



There are four people in mandatory isolation in Genesee County.