Covid-19 screening announced for UMMC, other RRH facilities

In collaboration with the Monroe County Health Department, all Monroe County hospitals, including Rochester General and Unity Hospital are implementing enhanced visitor restrictions and visitor screenings beginning Friday, March 13 at 12 p.m. Rochester Regional Health is extending the enhanced visitor restrictions and visitor screenings to all RRH facilities, including all RRH hospitals and long-term care facilities within and outside of Monroe County.

Access to RRH facilities will be limited to designated entrances only and they will be staffed to screen visitors at arrival.

Visitor Restrictions and Visitor Screening Details:

Visitors will be asked upon arrival if they are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath. Patients with a previously scheduled hospital appointment who exhibit symptoms will be provided a mask and asked to notify the department their appointment is with prior to entering. Visitors with symptoms will be asked to leave the hospital/facility and advised to call their primary care provider. Visitors with symptoms who are requesting to see end-of-life patients will be provided a mask and allowed to see their family member/friend.

SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES: No visitors will be permitted to visit our skilled nursing facilities until further notice.

VOLUNTEER PROGRAMS: All RRH volunteer programs are placed on hold until further notice.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit our coronavirus information page.