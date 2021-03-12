March 12, 2021 - 9:39am
Cusmano's 30 points lifts O-A past HAC
posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, sports, basketball.
Kaden Cusmano exploded for 30 points Thursday night against Harley-Aliendale-Columbia to lead Oakfield-Alabama to a 80-57 win in the Class C2 Section V semifinal.
The win puts #3 seed O-A in the championship game on Saturday at Cal-Mum against Cal-Mum, the #1 seed at 13-0. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Gaige Armbrewster scored 20 points for the Hornets and Travis Wiedrich scored nine.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
Comments