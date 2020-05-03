Darien man dead after apparent drowning in pond

A 77-year-old Darien resident was found yesterday afternoon by his daughter partially submerged in a pond on his property at 976 Broadway Road, according to State Police.

The victim could not be revived. State Police are refusing to release his name.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the residence at 12:30 p.m., yesterday.

A police source said investigators have yet to determine how he fell into the pond. The investigation is continuing into the cause of death.

Photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.