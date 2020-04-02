Day of Caring postponed

Press release:

A moment of crisis says a lot about a person and a community. Faced with stress, uncertainty and fear, we all react in different ways. What your United Way team has witnessed over the past few weeks, in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis, has been inspirational. So many in our community have shown impressive leadership, selfless acts, and sincere caring.

In response to the health crisis and in adherence with recommendations of state and local Departments of Health, we have postponed the May 13th Day of Caring until further notice.

We know you might want to help now. You can reach out to the United Way of Genesee County office to learn of volunteer and in-kind donation needs of our local nonprofits.

As our community moves from responding to this crisis to recovery, we know that nonprofits are going to need our community’s support more than ever. We hope to reschedule the Day of Caring to best support local nonprofits as they begin to rebuild their operations. Stay tuned for more information and thank you for standing United.

Together we can make a difference.

Take care and stay safe,

Tammy, Susie and Jane