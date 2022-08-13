Demolished mobile home reportedly on fire in Bethany

A mobile home that was torn down is now reportedly on fire at Clipknock Road and Torrey Road, Bethany.

There is no exposure to other structures.

Bethany Fire and Stafford Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:34 p.m.: A first responder reports no smoke or fire. "The trailer is completely gone. There's a dumpster. There's no fire at all." Both assignments can go back in service. The "fire" was reported by a passerby.

UPDATE 11:42 p.m.: Now Bethany and Stafford are dispatched to 9525 Clipknock Road for the report of an unattended controlled burn, a brush fire.