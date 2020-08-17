Deputies looking for 2012 Hyundai Tucson involved in hit-and-run accident in Corfu

Investigators believe the person driving a vehicle that ran over a motorcyclist down in the roadway on Route 77 in Corfu on Friday night was driving a 2012 Hyundai Tucson.

The photo is a stock image and not a photo of the actual vehicle.

The car may have sustained some front-end damage and probably has significant under-carriage damage.

After striking the motorcyclist, the vehicle continued southbound on Route 77 before turning westbound on Route 33.

Travis R. Hartloff, 26, was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC, where he remains in critical condition.

Hartloff was driving a 1983 Yamaha southbound behind a 2009 Honda Pilot and was unable to stop in time when the Pilot slowed to make a turn into an ice cream shop at about 9 p.m. After striking the vehicle, Hartloff was thrown from his motorcycle and he landed in the middle of the roadway.

He was run over by a third southbound vehicle, which is believed to the 2012 Hyundai Tucson.

Anybody with information that may assist in the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office (585) 345-3000.