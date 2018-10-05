Development expert says Batavia needs density, vibrancy downtown to attract young workforce

It's almost like saying, "build it and they will come," but that is exactly what WNY real estate expert Bob Richardson, of Buffalo, told GCEDC board members and staff during a presentation at the Med-Tech Center on Thursday.

"It's a hard pill for us real estate people to take," Richardson said. "We've always been real estate centric -- location, location locking -- but now we have to be work force centric. It's primarily about having highways and access points. The question businesses ask is 'can I fill the jobs I need to fill?' The balance of this generation, the millenials, make decisions differently than previous generations. Their decision making process is about where can they find the lifestyle they want to determine where they want to live. They chose to live where they want to live and then figure out where they're going to work."

For a community like Batavia, Richardson suggest, the city's downtown needs to be come more vibrant, more active, and the comes from density.

He flashed a map of downtown on the screne and said Batavia has too much surface parking. There needs to be more buildings, more busineses, more apartments, and with that Batavia will become a more attractive place to live, work, and play.

Today's young adults, he said, are more interested in renting than buying a home and they're looking to do that in a place with density and a lifestyle conducive to social activities.

For that to work, though, rental prices can't approach double what a purchase price of a single family home might be because then renters are more likely to become buyers. Without renters, it's harder to build the kind of vibrant urban core that will attract a young workforce.

Building new is more expensive than adaptive reuse and Batavia still has spaces available that oculd be converted to apartments.

A dense downtown would bring more people into the center of the city, Richardson said, and as ecommerce destroys the big box business model, it's a chance for small retailers, who can provide a great shopping experience, combined with an online experience, to reassert themselves and fill up those downtown store fronts.

As an example of millianials picking lifestyle over career, he pointed to Northern Colorado, where universities graduate 9,500 people a year in STEM fields. Those graduates could move anywhere in the country but they choose to stay in Northern Colorado because they love the lifestyle.

There are 37,000 people in Northern Colorado with degrees in STEM careers who don't have STEM jobs.

"They're waiters, waitresses, bartenders, and dishwashers," Richardson said. "They want the lifestle and don't care because they want to live there and it's a cool place."

To be a community that attracts STEM companies, you need a higher supply of STEM workers than available jobs, he said.

"In the City of Batavia, you can't really wait for the private sector to lead on this," Richardson said. "You have to have a vision. You have to have an urban plan that starts to address the issue. You've got to pave the way."