January 16, 2020 - 12:44pm
Dillion scores 1,000th point in route to Elba win over O-A
posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, oakfield-alabama, basketball, video.
With a three-point jumper late in the second quarter, Elba's Colton Dillion pegged his 1,000th career point during the Lancers' away game against the Oakfield-Alabama Hornets.
The game was stopped briefly for Colton to be awarded with a commemorative 1,000-point ball.
The Lancers, now 9-2, won 59-52. O-A drops to 6-4 on the season.
Colton scored 20 points in the game. Greyson Huntington scored 11. Zach Marsceill scored nine, Collin O'Halloran, eight, Andrew Hale, seven.
For the Hornets, Kam Cusmano scored 10, and Travis Wiedeich, Joey Burdick, and Gage Armbruster had nine each.