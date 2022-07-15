Doubleheader sweep moves Batavia further head of Utica in standings

With a doubleheader sweep on Thursday -- and a loss by Utica -- the Batavia Muckdogs tightened their hold on first place in the Western Division of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The 22-10 Muckdogs are now 1.5 games ahead of Utica (22-13).

Batavia beat Geneva 8-1 and 7-4 while Utica lost to Watertown 6-4.

In the first game, Nolan Sparks, a junior at the University of Rochester, picked up his fifth win of the season, becoming the first Muckdog with that distinction. His .027 ERA leads the league.

Brian Fry, of Medina, continued his torrid hitting (.394 on the season) going 2-3 and scoring twice. Daniel Burroway also had two hits and scored a run and knocked in a run. Trey Bacon matched that stat line and Kyle Corso smacked a triple, driving in three runs.

In the nightcap, Batavia's Tyler Prospero improved to 4-1 with an ERA of 3.85 giving up only two runs over six innings of work.

Josh Leadem picked up three hits and scored twice. Fry once again got two hits. Bacon and Corso each had two hits.