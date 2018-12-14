Dr. Tom accepting gifts for local children

Dr. Tom Mazurkiewicz, a chiropractor with an office at 184 Washington Ave., Batavia, is conducting his annual toy drive, with new, unwrapped toys donated at his office going to the community Christmas dinner at T.F. Brown's and a Christmas party at City Church's St. Anthony's location on Tuesday.

Stop by his office tomorrow (Saturday) between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a toy for a child and receive a free adjustment.

Donations will be accepted his office until Dec. 15.

Photo: Dr. Tom Mazurkiewicz and Ryan Macdonald, City Church.